    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 10 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    POLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lyle Lacson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker flying crew chief, poses for a photo prior to a mission to support Bomber Task Force 24-4 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. The takeoff required both the aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

