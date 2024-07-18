U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lyle Lacson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker flying crew chief, poses for a photo prior to a mission to support Bomber Task Force 24-4 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. The takeoff required both the aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8541504 VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1091 Resolution: 7100x4733 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.