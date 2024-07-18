A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, left, from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Sioux City, Iowa, and a KC-46 Pegasus from the 916th ARW, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxi on the flightline in preparation for takeoff for Bomber Task Force 24-4 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 increases the ability of the U.S.’ collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8541506 VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1155 Resolution: 4411x2941 Size: 942 KB Location: PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.