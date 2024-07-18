100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, left, from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, and a KC-46 Pegasus from the 916th ARW, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, flies in support of Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 increases the ability of the U.S.’ collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

