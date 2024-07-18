Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 16 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    FINLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies in support of Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. Bomber task force missions are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and the enhancement of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8541511
    VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1207
    Resolution: 6499x4333
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

