A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies in support of Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. Bomber task force missions are representative of the U.S.’ extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and the enhancement of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8541511 VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1207 Resolution: 6499x4333 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FI Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.