100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel during Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
