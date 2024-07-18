Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 17 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    FINLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel during Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8541512
    VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1273
    Resolution: 5615x3743
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download