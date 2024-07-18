A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel during Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8541512 VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1273 Resolution: 5615x3743 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FI Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.