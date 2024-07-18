A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

U.S. AIr Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental technician, climbs onto the wing of a demo team A-10 aircraft during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. As an E&E technician, Gonzalez was responsible for maintaining the electrical systems onboard the A-10 demo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

