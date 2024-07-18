Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 6 of 19]

    A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

    TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team members salute during the National Anthem at the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. Saluting during the National Anthem was a military tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 23:26
    Photo ID: 8540996
    VIRIN: 240602-F-NC910-1099
    Resolution: 4810x3200
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Heritage Flight
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

