U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, lines up for a simulated air-to-ground attack during the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. The A-10’s maneuverability allowed it to reorient after an attack and be ready to strike again within 30 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 23:26
|Photo ID:
|8540998
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-NC910-1335
|Resolution:
|3857x2566
|Size:
|965.84 KB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.