U.S. Air Force A-10 Demonstration Team members prepare the demo team A-10 aircraft for flight during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. The A-10’s ability to perform acrobatic maneuvers over a battlefield to avoid enemy fire was one of the many attributes that made it an effective close air-support airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8541006
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-NC910-1081
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.