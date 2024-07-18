A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over pyrotechnics during the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. These effects simulated the results of the A-10’s combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
