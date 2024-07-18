U.S. Air Force Capt. Chad “Ghost” Gray, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, puts his water bottle away during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. Safety observers went to every air show with the A-10 demo team to provide the pilot with real-time safety information including the locations of potential hazards in the flight box during performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop