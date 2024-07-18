A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chad “Ghost” Gray, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, puts his water bottle away during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. Safety observers went to every air show with the A-10 demo team to provide the pilot with real-time safety information including the locations of potential hazards in the flight box during performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 23:26
|Photo ID:
|8541004
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-NC910-1047
|Resolution:
|4140x2755
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
