    A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 14 of 19]

    TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Chad “Ghost” Gray, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, puts his water bottle away during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. Safety observers went to every air show with the A-10 demo team to provide the pilot with real-time safety information including the locations of potential hazards in the flight box during performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

