A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration during the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. The demonstration included multiple acrobatic maneuvers and simulated air-to-ground attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
