A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team aircraft sits on the flightline at sunrise during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. It took a team of highly skilled individuals to keep the A-10 flying and make Johson’s demonstrations possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

