A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation with a P-51 Mustang during the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

