    A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 11 of 19]

    A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

    TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation with a P-51 Mustang during the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Heritage Flight
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

