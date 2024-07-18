A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team aircraft sits on the flightline at sunrise during a morning launch in Terre Haute, Ind., June 3, 2024. This A-10, “Black Snake,” came to the demo team from the 122nd Fighter Wing out of Ft. Wayne Indiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8541007
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-NC910-1096
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.