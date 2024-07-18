A-10 Demo - Terre Haute Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs simulated air-to-ground strike during the Terre Haute Air Show in Terre Haute, Ind., June 2, 2024. The pyrotechnics simulated the effects of the A-10’s combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

