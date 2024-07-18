A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over a pyrotechnics display during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. The wall of fire simulated the bomb drop capability of the A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
