A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tryston Salyers, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team avionics technician, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, shake hands after launching a demo A-10 aircraft during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. Each pair of maintainers had their own post-launch celebratory handshake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 03.30.2024, by SrA Devlin Bishop, Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US