A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, stands at attention during the ground show portion of the A-10 demonstration during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2024. Gonzalez waited for his teammate to finish preflight checks and then marshaled and launched the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8540719
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-NC910-1127
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
