    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, stands at attention during the ground show portion of the A-10 demonstration during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2024. Gonzalez waited for his teammate to finish preflight checks and then marshaled and launched the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024
    TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
