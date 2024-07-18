Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 19 of 26]

    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, inspects an A-10 Demo Team aircraft during the ground show portion of an A-10 demonstration at the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. During the ground show, the maintainers demonstrated their military bearing and professionalism before launching the demo jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    a10demoteam
    Tampa Air Fest

