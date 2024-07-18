A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, marches during the ground show portion of the A-10 demonstration during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2024. During the ground show, the maintainers demonstrated their military bearing and professionalism before launching the demo jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
