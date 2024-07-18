Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 9 of 26]

    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over a wall of fire during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2024. The pyrotechnics simulated the effects of the A-10’s combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8540717
    VIRIN: 240329-F-NC910-1411
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 375.45 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024
    A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    a10demoteam
    Tampa Air Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download