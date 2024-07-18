U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team converse prior to a demonstration during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. The team worked regularly to streamline performance plans and aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8540724
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-NC910-1033
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.