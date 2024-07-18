U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation off the right wing of a P-51 Mustang during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8540723
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-NC910-1195
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|698.21 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.