U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation off the right wing of a P-51 Mustang during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 21:01 Photo ID: 8540723 VIRIN: 240330-F-NC910-1195 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 698.21 KB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.