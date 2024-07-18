U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, removes his safety goggles during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 30, 2024. Certain maintenance practices required individuals to wear personal protective equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 21:01 Photo ID: 8540732 VIRIN: 240330-F-NC910-1522 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 869.02 KB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.