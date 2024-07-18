A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, right, launches the demo A-10 aircraft while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, stands at attention during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2024. After launching, Gonzalez and Decuir saluted the pilot as she taxied to the runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

