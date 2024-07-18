U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, uses hand signals to communicate with the pilot during the Tampa Bay Airfest in Tampa Bay, Fla., March 29, 2024. The use of hand signals allowed them to perform flight control checks without the need for radio communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8540716
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-NC910-1160
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|661.35 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Tampa Air Fest 2024 [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.