President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room during a Medal of Honor ceremony for U.S. Army Pvts. George D. Wilson and Philip G. Shadrach at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Wilson and Shadrach are awarded Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

