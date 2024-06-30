President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room during a Medal of Honor ceremony for U.S. Army Pvts. George D. Wilson and Philip G. Shadrach at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Wilson and Shadrach are awarded Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8515887
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-AR102-4271
|Resolution:
|7878x5252
|Size:
|60.53 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
