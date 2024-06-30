President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor for U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach to Gerald Taylor, Shadrach’s great-great-nephew, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Shadrach and U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson were awarded Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8515883 VIRIN: 240703-A-AR102-4698 Resolution: 7018x4679 Size: 48.15 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.