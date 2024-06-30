President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers

Theresa Chandler holds the Medal of Honor of her great-great-grandfather, U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Wilson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

