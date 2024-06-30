Medal of Honor citations for U.S. Army Pvts. George D. Wilson and Philip G. Shadrach are on display in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Wilson and Shadrach will receive Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8515877 VIRIN: 240703-A-AR102-3363 Resolution: 8056x5371 Size: 71.94 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.