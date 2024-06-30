Family of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach take part in a group photo in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Shadrach was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

Date Posted: 07.05.2024
Photo ID: 8515891
Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama