President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers

Gerald Taylor participates in a rehearsal ceremony before receiving the Medal of Honor on behalf of his great-great-uncle, U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach, from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Shadrach and U.S. Army Pvt. George Wilson were awarded Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US