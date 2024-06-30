Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers [Image 19 of 22]

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Medal of Honor for U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach is on display at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Shadrach was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 16:51
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers
    Released: Mr. Matt Oldham Chief of Photography AMVID-OCPA matthew.s.oldham.civ@army.mil (703) 614-4408
    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    MOH
    U.S. Army
    MOH Shadrach-Wilson
    Andrews Raiders

