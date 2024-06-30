President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House during a Medal of Honor ceremony for U.S. Army Pvts. George D. Wilson and Philip G. Shadrach in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Wilson and Shadrach are awarded Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (Multiple photos have been stitched together to create this panorama.)(U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8515885 VIRIN: 240703-A-AR102-4222 Resolution: 21235x4146 Size: 57.16 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor for Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.