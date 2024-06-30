Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor for Civil War Soldiers [Image 11 of 22]

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor for Civil War Soldiers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House during a Medal of Honor ceremony for U.S. Army Pvts. George D. Wilson and Philip G. Shadrach in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Wilson and Shadrach are awarded Medals of Honor for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (Multiple photos have been stitched together to create this panorama.)(U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor for Civil War Soldiers [Image 22 of 22], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers
    Released: Mr. Matt Oldham Chief of Photography AMVID-OCPA matthew.s.oldham.civ@army.mil (703) 614-4408
    MOH Shadrach-Wilson

