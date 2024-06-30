Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, greets Theresa Chandler and her guests during a reception in the State Dining Room following a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Theresa holds the Medal of Honor of her great-great-grandfather, U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson, who was awarded for his acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

This work, President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers, by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.