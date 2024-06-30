President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, greets Theresa Chandler and her guests during a reception in the State Dining Room following a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. Theresa holds the Medal of Honor of her great-great-grandfather, U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson, who was awarded for his acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8515892
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-AR102-5398
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|72.1 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
