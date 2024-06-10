Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Gutierrez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the side door of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. On June 6, 1944, strength of alliance, dedicated resolve and a multi-national, multi-domain operation won the day. Overall, the successful Allied landings created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

