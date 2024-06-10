Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

A German paratrooper jumps out the side door of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a static line jump, over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our Allies during World War II serve as a reminder of the importance of solidarity in times of adversity. It is through our determination that we continue to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy for which so many valiantly fought to preserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

