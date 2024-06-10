Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 10 of 12]

    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Gutierrez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pulls in the parachute static lines from the side door of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

