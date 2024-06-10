Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Gutierrez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pulls in the parachute static lines from the side door of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

