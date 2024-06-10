A U.S. Army paratrooper holds on to the jumpmasters parachute as he checks out the side door of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world – as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining ready and postured to face regional and global threats in an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 06:29 Photo ID: 8469185 VIRIN: 240609-F-VY348-4548 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.14 MB Location: MANCHE, FR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.