Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 1 of 12]

    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michelle Lee, 37th Airlift Squadron mission planning cell chief, briefs aircrews on flight plans for the static line jumps happening over the beaches of Normandy, France for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world – as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining ready and postured to face regional and global threats in an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 06:29
    Photo ID: 8469174
    VIRIN: 240609-F-VY348-5154
    Resolution: 5353x3425
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps
    Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Normandy
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    DDay
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT