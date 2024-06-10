Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michelle Lee, 37th Airlift Squadron mission planning cell chief, briefs aircrews on flight plans for the static line jumps happening over the beaches of Normandy, France for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, the bravery and heroism by all Allies and U.S. forces during World War II continue to resonate around the world – as today’s Alliance remains steadfast in its commitment to global peace and security. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining ready and postured to face regional and global threats in an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

