Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division, alongside German and Danish paratroopers, rest on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as they make their way to their drop zone over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. Eighty years later, D-Day remains an enduring historic remainder of how the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

