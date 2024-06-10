Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division, alongside German and Danish paratroopers, walk into a C-130J Super Hercules as they prepare to drop onto the beaches of Normandy, France, for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. On June 6, 1944, strength of alliance, dedicated resolve and a multi-national, multi-domain operation won the day. Overall, the successful Allied landings created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

