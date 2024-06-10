A line of parachutes awaits from the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division, as they prepare to drop on the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 06:29
|Photo ID:
|8469175
|VIRIN:
|240609-F-VY348-2897
|Resolution:
|5414x3581
|Size:
|891 KB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
