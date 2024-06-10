U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to jump over the beaches of Normandy, France, at Cherbourg – Maupertus Airport, France, June 9, 2024. The sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our Allies during World War II serve as a reminder of the importance of solidarity in times of adversity. It is through our determination that we continue to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy for which so many valiantly fought to preserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Location: MANCHE, FR
This work, Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo