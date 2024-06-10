Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Kiddish, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft instructor loadmaster, and Senior Airman Aaron Gutierrez, 37th AS loadmaster, work together to prepare a C-130J for paratroopers jumping over the beaches of Normandy, June 9, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

