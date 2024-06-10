A U.S. Army paratrooper, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepares to jump out from the side door of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Soaring into history; Paratroopers honor D-Day legacy with C-130J jumps [Image 12 of 12]