A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, walk on the flightline at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. The maintainers had finished launching the demo jets back to home station and were leaving the airport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

