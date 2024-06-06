Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16]

    A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

    LAREDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, walk on the flightline at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. The maintainers had finished launching the demo jets back to home station and were leaving the airport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    TAGS

    Air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    outreach
    A-10 Demonstration Team

