U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke “RAY” Rockwell, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, waits for the team to prepare the jets for takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Safety observers watched every demo and made sure the demo pilot was flying within the proper boundaries and elevations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8458615
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-NC910-1114
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|727.04 KB
|Location:
|LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT