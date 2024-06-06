A-10 Demo - Laredo Air Show 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke “RAY” Rockwell, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, waits for the team to prepare the jets for takeoff at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, TX, February 26, 2024. Safety observers watched every demo and made sure the demo pilot was flying within the proper boundaries and elevations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

